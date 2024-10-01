The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Hosts Critical Foundations in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Oct. 29, 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting a virtual program, "Critical Foundations in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI)," on Oct. 29, 2024, at Noon CT. Pre-registration is recommended. For more details and to register, visit here. This program is part of the "Advancing Health Equity" series.

Every major advance in medicine has brought forth important new ethical questions. But too many times, questions of health equity have been brushed aside. In other cases, the right tools and frameworks weren't available. The routine use of AI methods in healthcare may stimulate one of the most substantial changes in our healthcare system and medical practice. We must ensure that critical progress in reducing inequities is not harmed by this change.

We must move beyond speculation in healthcare AI. This program will help provide appropriate background, context, tools, and perspective for leaders to formulate the right questions. We cannot separate the practice of medicine from a broader ethical context and framework, even if we lack detailed technical knowledge of AI.

Our esteemed speakers are:

Fernando De Maio, PhD -Vice President of Health Equity Research and Data Use at the American Medical Association, and a Professor of Sociology at DePaul University, and Fellow and Director on the Board of Governors, Institute of Medicine of Chicago.

Christopher Khoury, MS, MBA - Vice President Strategic Insights, American Medical Association.

By attending this program, you will:

Gain a better understanding of industry dynamics shaping AI in Healthcare

Realize physician perspectives and sentiments

Acknowledge the parameters and stakes in getting ethics and equity right for healthcare AI

This program is sponsored by Washington Square Health Foundation, Midwest Business Group on Health, and Golden Square.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through various interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building programs to better meet the needs of its members, Chicago, its counties, and the State of Illinois. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago