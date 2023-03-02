The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Hosts Webinar - Is this the Rising Public Health Issue? Resistance to Adopting Childhood Vaccines- March 10, 2023 Noon CT

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting an informative webinar on the rising public health issue – resistance to childhood vaccines on Fri., March 10, 2023, at Noon CT. The panelists will discuss the updated protocols (CCDPH, CDC, and FDA), address misinformation, and discuss how to take steps forward, not backward, on childhood vaccines. Free and open to all. For more details and to register, visit this page.

This virtual session is part IOMC's programmatic series on Achieving Health Equity- Reducing Healthcare Disparities – We Can Do Better.

The speakers include:

Maurice Lemon, MD, MPH, Fellow, Board Director, and Co-Chair of the Program Committee, IOMC

Jacqueline Korpics, MD, MPH, FAAP, COVID-19 Lead, Cook County Dept of Public Health; Pediatrician, Cook County Health; Associate Program Director, Cook County Health & Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine General Preventive Medicine Training Program; Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Stephanie Atella, MPH, CHES, Chief Program Officer, Illinois Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Susan Sirota, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Community Based Primary Care), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Member, Children's Community Physicians Association.

The speakers will address key questions:

How does Illinois and other states look in regards to vaccines and acceptance?

Are we taking steps back?

How we can approach this pending public health issue and protect our children, their health, our schools, and communities?

What is misinformation about vaccines and the implications for the future?

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago