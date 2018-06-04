The Institutes Acquires CLM and Claims Pages to Deliver Enhanced Education to Risk Management and Insurance Professionals

"Insurance and claims professionals are constantly facing new challenges as emerging risks arise and technology continues to revolutionize our industry. At The Institutes, we are always exploring new ways to empower these professionals throughout all stages of their careers," said Peter Miller, CPCU, President and CEO of The Institutes. "This acquisition provides us with an exciting opportunity to better serve claims management and litigation management professionals and enhance our ability to deliver knowledge and advance the industry."

Both CLM and Claims Pages are highly regarded as leading providers of education and resources for insurance claims resolution and litigation management professionals across the U.S. This acquisition deepens The Institutes' offering of knowledge solutions and expands the reach of its services to new areas of the insurance industry.

Moving forward, CLM and Claims Pages will continue to operate independently under their own brand names and leadership. As part of the transaction, both companies have adopted The Institutes' 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit classification. Also effective today, Adam Potter will be stepping down from his role as CEO of CLM and Claims Pages. Potter will stay with the company as an executive consultant until his successor is named. Taylor Smith will continue to serve as the President of Claims Pages, which was acquired by CLM in January.

"Leveraging The Institutes' resources, infrastructure and deep knowledge of the industry will offer a broader suite of products and solutions to our CLM membership and Claims Pages customers," said Potter. "CLM and Claims Pages are thrilled to join The Institutes' family and bring more value to our thousands of members and customers."

"CLM and Claims Pages share many of our core values as well as our goal to educate, train and empower individuals working in and connected to the risk management and insurance industry," said Miller. "We look forward to leveraging this new relationship to deliver on that goal in an even more powerful way through a stronger combination of traditional textbook, virtual and face-to-face education."

As the industry's trusted and respected knowledge leader, The Institutes are committed to meeting the evolving professional development needs of the risk management and insurance industry. We prepare people to fulfill their professional and ethical responsibilities by offering innovative knowledge solutions, networking programming and career resources. Our offerings include the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®) designation program, associate designation programs, introductory and foundation programs, online courses, continuing education courses, leadership education, custom solutions and assessment tools.

The CLM is one the largest professional associations in the insurance industry with a membership of more than 45,000 professionals working in claims resolution and litigation management. Founded in 2007, CLM members benefit from networking events, continuing education programs, publications, and a wide variety of other industry resources. The CLM has also spearheaded the creation of the Universal Claims Certification (UCC), a streamlined process to facilitate the licensing of claims adjusters in multiple states.

Claims Pages' core mission is to be the industry's most comprehensive online reference source for insurance claims professionals. We connect those professionals with the providers, resources, and tools they need to be successful in their jobs. The Claims Pages website provides documents, worksheets, letter templates, insurance forms and calculators. Founded in 1997, Claims Pages has a database of more than 7.8 million providers and more than 15,000 vendor profiles.

