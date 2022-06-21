The Institutes' Board of Trustees Appoints Thomas Troy as New Member

"Tom Troy of CSAA Insurance Group will be a great asset to supporting the vision and mission of The Institutes." Tweet this

Prior to leading CSAA, Troy served as an executive vice president (EVP) at Allstate, where he led a $5 billion portfolio of Allstate Business Insurance, Encompass Insurance, Esurance, and Ivantage Select Agency. He also previously served as EVP and chief operating officer of Liberty Mutual, as well as held senior leadership positions with Safeco Insurance. Troy is a board member of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Bay Area Council, and California Chamber of Commerce. He earned a Master in Business Administration degree from Seattle University, a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, and the CPCU® designation from The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a leading provider of risk management and insurance education and resources, serving people and organizations globally through 18 brands and affiliates. The Institutes offer a range of knowledge-building opportunities that empower people and organizations to make better decisions, serve those in need, and embrace the future of risk.

