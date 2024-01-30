The Insurance & Brokerage House Launches in Charleston

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Head Insurance & Brokerage, a leading provider in comprehensive insurance for home, auto, boat, business & more, announced it will launch The Insurance & Brokerage House in Charleston to serve that area. The company has hired Greer Narowski to pioneer the new division.

Narowski is a licensed insurance producer who excels in customer service and time management. Also task oriented, her experience in the retail industry as a store manager for The North Face and Michael Kors gave her the wherewithal to build client relationships. Listening to her clients is her number one priority.

Narowski is backed by the decades of experience and professionalism of Hilton Head Insurance & Brokerage, located in Hilton Head and Bluffton, SC. With over 60 years of combined experience and a team of professionals, the firm offers custom insurance plans at an affordable price for those looking to insure their home, car, boat, business, and more. With an emphasis on empathy and listening to their clients, the firm's assets are in line with Narowski's skill sets and priorities -- making the partnership a perfect match.

"We started as a small, family-owned and operated business," said Hilton Head Insurance & Brokerage's co-owner, Jeff Hedden. "We quickly saw the growth opportunities. There is often a void in the industry for businesses to act in their client's best interest with the right combination of empathy and strategy. Charleston is the logical next step."

When asked what attracted her to the insurance industry, Narowski cited her business relationship and friendship with William Voelkel in the Hilton Head office, as well as her desire to expand her workplace experience. "I am a hard worker and have always been in the customer service industry."

With a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Poppy, and her husband of five years, Allan, the family enjoy their time on the local playgrounds, potluck dinners with their friends, home renovation projects, and adventures out of the state to National Parks.

Narowski is a graduate of The College of Charleston with a BA in Historic Preservation and Community Planning.

Those looking for a home, auto, boat, business, or other insurance policy or looking to save on an existing policy, contact Greer Narowski at [email protected].

