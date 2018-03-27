The Insurtech Defying Industry Trend by Embracing Independent Agents and Brokers

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swyfft, the fast-growing home insurance insurtech, today announced its plans to expand into New York and Florida. The company aims to be operating in New York in the next few weeks and Florida by June.

While most insurtechs aim to replace the human touch altogether, Swyfft is bucking this industry trend by embracing independent agents and brokers and using AI to increase speed, convenience, and risk prediction accuracy to offer better pricing for customers.

The company has experienced phenomenal growth - to the tune of 400% in the last six months alone, by tech enabling agents, helping them increase efficiency and serve customers better with fast and competitive pricing.

In fact, founders, Sean Maher and Richard Trezza, estimate that almost half of homeowners could save 10-20% per year with Swyfft.

"Across the country, weather is a leading cause of home damage with disasters like hurricanes and fires causing the highest costs. However, outdated pricing methodologies and a lack of insight have led to pricing inaccuracies, with homeowners having to bear the brunt of that through higher premiums. We want to change that," says Maher.

Swyfft offers two distinct advantages compared to other insurers: the first, a bindable home insurance quote in five seconds on swyfft.com, requiring only a home address. The quote can then be easily customized, purchased, and a policy delivered by email in less than a minute. The second, using proprietary data and analytics, Swyfft can offer lower prices to some based on more accurate insights into expected future losses.

To see how seamless the process is, go to swyfft.com. Swyfft home insurance is currently available in 7 states - IL, AL, CA, NJ, MA, NV, TX, with NY, and FL coming soon. The company has rapid expansion plans for 2018. Agents are encouraged to contact the company to get appointed.

ABOUT

Founded in 2014, by Sean Maher and Richard Trezza, Swyfft is disrupting the insurance industry, using big data and AI to save its customers time and money without sacrificing underwriting integrity. For more information go to swyfft.com or facebook.com/swyfft.

Media Contact

Tass Gunthelaka: tass@swyfft.com

Agent Appointments

Briana Baier: marketingteam@swyfft.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-insurtech-defying-industry-trend-by-embracing-independent-agents-and-brokers-300619850.html

SOURCE Swyfft LLC