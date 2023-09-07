The Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition of "Journey to Liaocheng through the Two Rivers" was held in Hungary

LIAOCHENG, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On September 1st, the "Journey to Liaocheng at the Intersection of the Yellow River and the Beijing Hangzhou Canal" Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition was exhibited on the Chinese Food Street in Hungary. The lifelike dough sculptures, vivid tiger head shoes, and other exquisite intangible cultural heritage handicrafts attracted many local people to stop and watch.

Cut shoe patterns, stick shoe uppers, embroider tiger faces, and make tiger shoes stitch by stitch. At the event, the cute tiger shoes were particularly popular. Tiger head shoes are a traditional folk handicraft in Dongchangfu District, Liaocheng City. The craftsmanship is complex, and various needle techniques such as embroidery, jacquard, and playing seed are needed on the tiger head alone. The finished tiger head shoes have a strong folk flavor, which is both domineering and cute. When the people on site learned that the tiger head shoes also carry the good wishes of the elders to the younger generation, they could hardly tear themselves away from it.

Liaocheng is currently the only city where the Yellow River meets the Grand Canal. The millennium intersection and collision of the "two rivers" not only created the glory of Liaocheng in the past and the prosperity of the present, but also left abundant intangible cultural heritage and traditional handicraft resources for Liaocheng. As of September 2022, our city currently has 479 intangible cultural heritage handicraft projects, 6 traditional craft revitalization projects, 15 Shandong time-honored brand projects, and 32 tourism products. These precious cultural resources embody the emotions and wisdom of our ancestors, showcase their unique vitality and creativity, and play an important role in strengthening cultural confidence and promoting the integration of culture and tourism.

Since the beginning of this year, Liaocheng has carried out multiple intangible cultural heritage promotion activities, continuously exploring and improving the innovation ability of intangible cultural heritage inheritance, and promoting the protection and inheritance of Liaocheng's intangible cultural heritage with new intangible cultural heritage forms and expressions. The successful "going out" of Liaocheng's intangible cultural heritage not only showcases the profound cultural heritage of Liaocheng as a "pearl of the two rivers", but also opens a window to attract people from around the world to have a deeper understanding of Liaocheng.

