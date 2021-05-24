The Integer Group® Launches Growth Sciences Practice Fueled By Proprietary Intelligence Platform

DENVER, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integer Group ®, the world's leading commerce agency and a key member of Omnicom Group Inc., has announced the launch of its Growth Sciences practice, the data-driven underpinning that drives Integer's creativity and innovation as "The Growth Company."

Growth Sciences is a new practice area powered by an unmatched combination of data, tech and talent coupled with a suite of deep analytics applications. Growth Sciences serves as the foundation of Integer's offering and mission to deliver growth for clients through media, creative campaigns, social and research. The practice is fueled by a proprietary data engine, launched in partnership with Omnicom Commerce Group, that anticipates, predicts and shapes shopper behaviors and outcomes. Through this data engine, Integer will be able to deliver faster and more cost-effective insights, innovations and activations to solve modern and complex commerce and business challenges.

"What sets Integer apart is that our Growth Sciences team will expertly merge data, tools, AI predictors and data-mining modules with our extensive commerce and retail expertise to significantly drive measured and proven growth," said Ellen Cook, CEO of The Integer Group. "As we move into the next chapter of our agency's evolution, we will fuse creativity with custom and holistic data, analytics and tech in new ways that will shape the future of the commerce and retail landscape."

Leading the practice area is Dr. Eamon Boyle, SVP of Growth Sciences, who joins Integer from IBM. Boyle is an analytics, data strategy and measurement professional with more than 15 years of experience in complex multi-disciplinary consulting and agency models. He holds a PhD in applied modeling from the University of Illinois. After serving as a university professor, he moved into marketing to lead analytics departments at JWT, the Martin Agency, Havas, Assembly Media and IBM. Boyle has extensive experience in data mining, insights, predictive modeling, forecasting, data visualization, and the connecting of structured and unstructured data. In 2018, Boyle worked with University of Technology Sydney in Australia to develop a first-of-its-kind Data Arena to visualize media and medical data in 3-D. His past client experience features top Fortune 500 brands including 20th Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, NBCU, Comcast, Ford, BMW, VW, Mercedes, Toyota, Kaiser Permanente, Pfizer, AT&T, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Microsoft, UPS, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, American Express, Citi, Morgan Stanley, Discover Card and E*TRADE.

Boyle will be reporting into Scott Hauman, who was recently promoted to Chief Innovation Officer, leading and advancing Integer's IP, growth-building methodologies and tools, as well as championing Integer's data-first creative strategies. Boyle's team will also include Heidi Bailey, VP of Futures and AI, and Sean Narog, Director of Data & Analytics, along with Growth Sciences SMEs and talent across the globe.

The past year has seen significant growth for The Integer Group's global network, coupled with recent executive leadership shifts. Integer has secured new clients including Ferrero North America, Purell and Coty's Covergirl; grown existing clients including AT&T, Duracell, J&J, Michelin and Red Robin; and elevated Ellen Cook to Global CEO and John Kiker to President of the Network's headquarter agency in Denver. Under its new leadership, Integer has evolved its offering to partner with clients as The Growth Company, focusing on data-driven business outcomes and performance on behalf of clients.

For more information about The Integer Group, visit the agency's new website at www.integer.com .

