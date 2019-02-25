The Integer Group® Named Agency Of Record For North Texas Tollway Authority

DALLAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integer Group®, the world's leading commerce agency and a key member of Omnicom Group Inc., has been appointed Agency of Record for the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA), a cashless tolling authority serving North Texas.

As part of its three-year contract, Integer will be responsible for the creation of all above-the-line initiatives (primarily in digital, paid social, radio and OOH) that showcase the NTTA system of toll roads across Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. In addition, Integer will design and execute consumer promotions for various NTTA service offerings, including its rewards program, TollPerks. Media planning and buying will be handled by Integer in partnership with Omnicom-sibling agency, LatinWorks.

"Our primary goal is to demonstrate the role NTTA and its roads play in the economic success of the DFW Metroplex, and how the TollTag delivers the best value for drivers of its roads," said Nancy St. Pierre, Director of Public Affairs for the North Texas Tollway Authority. "Integer has a clear understanding of the DFW customer and how to communicate the benefits of NTTA and the TollTag. We were also impressed with Integer's approach to media, leveraging data to maximize our spend and overall effectiveness."

As part of its first campaign with NTTA, Integer will promote the new 360 Tollway to help residents and commuters understand the value of the corridor and the use of a TollTag in saving money on tolls, while simplifying travel and their daily commutes. A larger campaign is slated for later this spring.

"We are thrilled to be working with the North Texas Tollway Authority," said Kiel Huhn, Senior Vice President, Group Account Director for The Integer Group, Dallas. "As a primary driver of commerce in the DFW Metroplex, NTTA seamlessly connects communities and businesses. Through our work here in Dallas — for example, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport — as well as for our global brand clients, we know how to connect with those customers who will benefit most from NTTA programs and offerings."

About The Integer Group

The Integer Group is the world's leading commerce agency, relentlessly focused on delivering Great Work That Works. We believe in creativity that is fueled by data, informed by culture, and delivered to the touchpoints that create connections and ultimately drive transaction. Through shopper marketing, retail strategy and design, e-commerce, integrated branding and Commerce Connections Media, we accelerate conversion and build a brand's lifetime bond with its consumers. It's what we call living at the Intersection of Branding and Selling®.

A key member of Omnicom Group Inc., The Integer Group has more than 1,100 associates in 25 offices across the globe, including locations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America. The Integer Group's clients include AT&T, FedEx, Mars/Wrigley, Michelin, P&G, PepsiCo, Starbucks and more.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

About NTTA

The North Texas Tollway Authority, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region. The nine-member board is comprised of Chairman Kenneth Barr; Vice Chairman Bill Moore; and Directors Lynn Gravley, Mojy Haddad, Pete Kamp, Marcus Knight, John Mahalik, George "Tex" Quesada and Jane Willard.

NTTA serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant counties, and owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway and the 360 Tollway. NTTA raises capital for construction projects through the issuance of turnpike revenue bonds. NTTA toll projects are not a part of the state highway system and receive no direct tax funding. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.

SOURCE The Integer Group

