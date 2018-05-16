The Integer Group Transforms Media Offering With Introduction Of Commerce Connections Practice

Placing significant focus on structure and talent, Integer is integrating its media capabilities across all U.S. offices – Denver, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Des Moines and Bentonville – to solve complex commerce challenges through custom and proprietary media programs. Commerce Connections will offer the complete range of skillsets in audience research & strategy development, activation and measurement, while also ensuring that all team members are experienced technologists, leveraging the latest platforms and innovations while maintaining a human-centered approach.

"As a commerce agency, we're merging inspiration and transaction by bringing creative, data and the rapidly evolving media landscape closer together," said Amy Vollet, SVP, Executive Media Director and Practice Lead for Commerce Connections at The Integer Group. "Today, there are limitless opportunities to create solutions for clients that have a greater impact on their business. Commerce Connections drives collaboration across disciplines, elevating the quality of our work to connect clients with people where they are living, looking and buying both in-store and online."

For more than 20 years, Amy Vollet has applied a collaborative planning approach that unites consumer behaviors and insights with data and innovation to deliver business solutions for clients. Her approach stems from her experience in media sales and vast client roster at Integer, McKinney & Silver, Temerlin McClain and TracyLocke, where she led the media department. Vollet has crafted holistic media plans for brands including Audi, E&J Gallo Winery, Harrah's Entertainment, Nationwide Insurance, Starbucks, T-Mobile and Tabasco. Additionally, she has helped retailer clients such as 7-Eleven and Dick's Sporting Goods value their owned touchpoints. In her new role, Vollet's responsibilities will include leading all media teams across Integer's domestic network.

