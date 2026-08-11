The Integro Bank CEO Club's 4th Annual Tech Summit Has Reached Full Capacity

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integro Bank CEO Club, in partnership with the Arizona Technology Council, announced that its 4th Annual Tech Summit, "AI & Ethics: The Balancing Act of Innovation, Accountability & Trust," has officially reached full capacity ahead of its August 26, 2026 event.

More than 250 business leaders, executives, entrepreneurs and technology professionals plan to attend this year's Summit, illustrating the growing demand and interest in the Integro Bank CEO Club program.

"The overwhelming response to this year's Tech Summit reinforces the value and impact of the Integro Bank CEO Club," said Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and a Founder of Integro Bank. "We deeply value our partnership with the Arizona Technology Council and our shared commitment to advancing innovation and strengthening Arizona's technology ecosystem. Together, we are creating a premier forum where executives and entrepreneurs can engage with thought leaders, exchange ideas and address the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of business."

Registration for this year's Summit is now closed. Business leaders interested in participating in future Integro CEO Club and Arizona Technology Council events are encouraged to become members of both organizations.

"Through the CEO Club, members gain exclusive access to industry thought leaders, strategic insights and high-value networking opportunities that help them navigate today's rapidly evolving business landscape. As demand for our programs continues to grow, becoming a CEO Club member is the best way to ensure you don't miss future educational programs and executive networking opportunities," Szeto said.

"The tremendous response to this year's Tech Summit demonstrates that Arizona's business and technology leaders are eager to have thoughtful conversations about the opportunities and responsibilities that come with artificial intelligence," said Steve Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "As AI continues to transform every industry, creating forums where executives can explore innovation, ethics and governance together is more important than ever. We're proud to partner with Integro Bank to bring together the leaders shaping Arizona's technology-driven economy."

The Integro Bank CEO Club brings together business leaders to share best practices and participate in powerful sessions with actionable insights. The program provides resources and a collaborative environment for business owners seeking to strengthen their organizations and long-term outcomes.

The Council works to connect and empower technology companies across the state of Arizona by hosting engaging events, advocating pro-technology public policy and offering a variety of exclusive resources for its member companies.

Become a CEO Club Member!

Business leaders interested in securing priority access to future CEO Club events and exclusive executive programming can learn more and apply for membership at: https://www.integro.bank/-Become-a-CEO-Club-Member

Become an Arizona Technology Council Member:

No matter where you work or what your role is, the Council provides an opportunity for professionals at all levels to engage, learn, network and grow. View more details about memberships at: https://tech.aztechcouncil.org/member/newmemberapp/

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its proprietary INTEGRO360℠ consultative approach and the Integro Bank CEO Club, the bank supports business growth and employment expansion. Learn more at www.integro.bank.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price

[email protected]

(602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank