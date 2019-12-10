The Intellectual Property Assets of Fred's Discount Retailer Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, is marketing for sale the intellectual property assets of Fred's, the discount retailer. Offers are due on December 13, 2019. The sale of the assets is subject to approval of the bankruptcy court overseeing Fred's bankruptcy case.

The assets available for sale include Fred's trademarks, customer data, domain name, social media assets and FRED stock ticker symbol.

Founded in 1947, Fred's has been an integral part of the communities it served throughout the southeastern United States. The retailer, which operated 568 brick and mortar locations at the beginning of the 2019 fiscal year, generally served low-, middle- and fixed-income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. Fred's private label brands represented approximately 6.8% of sales in fiscal year 2018.

David Peress, executive vice president of Hilco Streambank, commented, "The offering presents an opportunity to acquire a brand name that is well-known throughout the Southeast, and associated data." He added, "Sales for 2018 were nearly $1.7 billion, which did not include ecommerce, giving a buyer the opportunity to present the brand's busy customers with the chance to shop online."

Parties interested in acquiring the Fred's intellectual property assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

David Peress Executive Vice President dperess@hilcoglobal.com 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847.418.2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

