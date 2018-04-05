NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent pigging market is estimated to grow from USD 570.8 million in 2018 to USD 717.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2018 and 2023. Government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspection and concern about the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure drive the growth of the intelligent pigging market. Unpiggable pipelines render intelligent pigging cumbersome is restraining the market growth.



Caliper technology is expected to be fastest-growing in intelligent pigging market

Caliper inspection pigs, also known as geometric pigs, are equipped with electromechanical arms that are used to measure the bore or the dent that are present in the pipeline.These geometric pigs provide orientation, location, and depth measurement of dents.



They can be used in both hazardous liquid and natural gas pipelines. Owing to its smaller market base, the caliper technology is expected to be the fastest-growing technology in the intelligent pigging market.



Metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to hold largest size of intelligent pigging market

Corrosion is one of the major causes of catastrophic failures of pipelines as it weakens the structure of the pipe; therefore, intelligent pigging is used for timely inspection of pipelines to quantify corrosion. Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors; hence, intelligent pigging will be in demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion.



APAC to be fastest-growing market for intelligent pigging during 2018–2023

Considering the growing energy demand and importance of reducing carbon emissions, APAC is expected to lay down new pipelines. This would lead to the creation of more new pipelines and develop pipeline infrastructure, which is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent pigging market in APAC.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 55%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 15%

• By Region: North America = 20%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 35%, and RoW = 10%



The key players in the market include Baker Hughes (US), ROSEN Group (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), Onstream Pipeline Inspection (Canada), NDT Global (Ireland), Enduro Pipeline Services (US), Intertek Group (UK), Dacon Inspection Services (Thailand), LIN SCAN (UAE), and Applus (Spain).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global intelligent pigging market covers different segments—technology, application, pipeline type, and geography.The market has been segmented on the basis of technology into magnetic flux leakage, ultrasonic, and caliper.



The intelligent pigging market has been segmented on the basis of application into metal loss/corrosion detection, geometry and bend detection, and crack detection.Moreover, the intelligent pigging market based on pipeline type has been segmented into gas and liquid.



The report covers 4 major geographic regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on technology, application, pipeline type, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the intelligent pigging market.



Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the intelligent pigging market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



