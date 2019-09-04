NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in intelligent vending machine market to 2024 intelligent vending machine market by application (beverages, candy/snack, food, and others), by end-use (office, community buildings, restaurants, retail stores, and others), by height (65-75 Inches, and 25-35 Inches) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the intelligent vending machine market looks promising with opportunities in the office, community buildings, retail stores, and restaurants. The intelligent vending machine (IVM) market is expected to reach an estimated $26.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 28.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of vending machine to enhance customer shopping experience and growing demand for advance vending machine with inventory & transaction management and digital advertising features.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of advanced technologies, such as smartphone interaction with facial, gesture, and voice control system and usage of data analytics for enhanced customer experience. Fuji Electric, Evoca, Selecta Group, Crane Merchandising System, Sanden, and Royal Vendors are the major intelligent vending machine manufacturers.



The study includes the intelligent vending machine market size and forecast for the intelligent vending machine market through 2024, segmented by application type, end use industry type, height type, and the region as follows:



IVM Market by Application Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Beverages Candy/Snack Food Others



IVM Market by End Use Industry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Offices Community Buildings Restaurants Retail Stores Others



IVM Market by Height [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

65-75 Inches 25-35 Inches



IVM Market by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

Some of the intelligent vending machine companies profiled in this report include Fuji Electric, Evoca, Selecta Group, Crane Merchandising System, Sanden, and Royal Vendors and others.



The analyst forecasts that the beverages will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for various beverages such as cold drinks, alcohol, juices and energy drinks. The analyst predicts that food is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for easily accessible and ready to eat food products.



Within the intelligent vending machine market, offices will remain the largest end use due to increasing installation of IVM for employee refreshment. Retail store is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of intelligent vending machine for fast and easy operations within the retail stores.



North America will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of self service technology and emergence of new business models. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as these machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.



Some of the features of "Intelligent Vending Machine Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Intelligent vending machine market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Intelligent vending machine market size by end use type, height type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Intelligent vending machine market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the IVM market by application (Beverages, candy/snack, food, and others), by end-use (Office, community buildings, restaurants, retail stores, and others), by height (65-75 Inches, and 25-35 Inches) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this intelligent vending machine market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this intelligent vending machine market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this intelligent vending machine market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the intelligent vending machine market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the intelligent vending machine market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this intelligent vending machine market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of intelligent vending machine market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the intelligent vending machine industry?



