The Inter-American Organization for Higher Education (IOHE) and The Forum on Education Abroad Sign Letter of Agreement

CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the margins of the Institute on Online Global Learning virtual event, David Julien, Executive Director of the Inter-American Organization for Higher Education (IOHE) and Melissa Torres, President and CEO of The Forum on Education Abroad (The Forum), signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) to formalize the collaboration between both organizations.

Under this agreement, the institutions have agreed to increase the opportunities for international academic collaboration between the United States and the Americas. The agreement will:

Serve as a platform to share and discuss issues affecting international education with member institutions and key actors of higher education for the purpose of strengthening their bilateral relations between the United States and the Americas. Identify joint activities for engagement to promote the value of international education and to foster higher education collaboration opportunities between the United States and the Americas.

The LOA consolidates organizational efforts to provide top-level opportunities to member institutions to enhance their internationalization strategy and connect with key actors in the field.

"Our members from Latin America and the Caribbean have a great appetite for bilateral collaboration with US colleges and universities and we are aware that the interest of US institutions towards the region is increasing as we speak," stated Julien. "In particular, our Virtual Mobility Space in Higher Education (eMOVIES) provides direct opportunities for student mobility that can benefit all members during these turbulent times. We're also very excited about welcoming The Forum as a key partner of the Conference of the Americas on International Education (CAEI) next October in Chile and I'm sure this will lead to significant collaboration between our members."

According to Torres, "The Forum has always been committed to providing its members with the training, resources and standards to enable them to provide the highest quality education abroad programs for students. We are delighted to partner with OUI-IOHE to build stronger relationships between our members so that together we can create a new era of innovation and accessibility in international education."

This agreement affirms the parties' mutual interest and commitment to opening the collaboration between both organizations and to ensure the continuity of academic relations between the United States and the Americas. The agreement also allows preferential rates to The Forum's annual conference (March) and CAEI (October) in order to increase synergies and we invite members to reach out for details.

