Interior design services involve interior designing and consulting services provided to residential, commercial, industrial, and corporate clients for designing the interior environment to the specifications of clients. Our interior design services market analysis considers the revenues based on end-users that includes commercial and residential clients. Our analysis also considers the sales of interior design services in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the commercial end-user segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing commercial construction projects will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global interior design services market report looks at factors such as the increase in worldwide construction activities, growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector, and improvement in the standard of living. However, presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players, high cost hindering demand from residential customers, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the interior design services industry over the forecast period.

Consumer expectations toward leisure and work experience are changing, as they seek technologically sophisticated, dynamic, and efficient infrastructure. This is giving rise to retailers renovating their shopping store, introducing smart workstations, and enhanced luxurious interiors in hotels. Thus, the demand for interior design services from the commercial infrastructure is increasing, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the interior design services market at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



Personalized and customized interior designing is gaining immense traction among consumers. Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms, which is encouraging interior designers to introduce innovative designs which maximize space and ensures near-zero wastage. This increasing demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms is expected to be a key interior design services market trend that will fuel the growth of the market.



With the presence of several major players, the global interior design services market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design services providers, that include AECOM, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Perkins + Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.



Also, the interior design services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

