The InterMed Group Acquires Sigma Imaging Technologies

"Sigma's core competencies align strategically with InterMed's focus on delivering best in class medical equipment servicing and program management. This partnership is not only a strategic investment, but a cultural one as well as we expand our geographic footprint to serve clients faster and more efficiently across the East Coast. We are excited to also be able to enhance our existing customers within the MRI/CT/PET verticals with the high quality Sigma brings in these areas."

Christen Martorana and Paul Morgan, Co-Owners of Sigma Imaging Technologies

"We are very excited to partner with The InterMed Group. They are the ideal organization to grow with, as we share a commitment to deliver on our promises and consistently provide high-quality services. Customers will be better served by our expanding product lines and geographic reach, along with the integration of resources and technical knowledge."

About The InterMed Group

As a premier provider of integrated health technology management services, InterMed offers an array of Health Technology Management options to its clients. From comprehensive equipment planning and administration to strategic coverage of key divisions or modalities in support of in-house, OEM, or hybrid solutions, InterMed strives to enhance overall program quality, cost, timeliness and client confidence, by tailoring its services to the needs of their clients. InterMed's unique Jump Team™ solutions provide skilled engineers for a wide variety of project needs. Jump Team™ services include credentialed temporary staffing, special projects, routine and project-driven PMs, compliance preparation, physical inventories, and cybersecurity assessments. InterMed also sells and services pre-owned, reconditioned, and new imaging equipment from select OEMs. (www.intermed1.com)

About Sigma Imaging Technologies

Sigma knows the importance of image quality to healthcare and business, and therefore, emphasizes repairing rather than replacing expensive parts. It's a winning combination supported by loyal customers and proven by countless CT, MRI, and PET/CT systems running smoothly – often beyond typical lifespans. In the past decade, Sigma has formed partnerships with some of the nation's largest imaging networks. Sigma made a strategic decision to form symbiotic relationships that serve all interested parties, including multi-vendor partnerships with Siemens Medical Solutions and GE Healthcare. Today, Sigma serves a diverse customer base, ranging from small clinics to large imaging networks and hospitals, including veterinary health providers across the United States. (www.sigmaimaging.com)

