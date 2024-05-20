The InterMed Group Announces Michael Koffler as Chief Executive Officer

ALACHUA, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The InterMed Group ("InterMed" or the "Company"), a leading provider of healthcare technology management services, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Koffler as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the InterMed Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Michael as InterMed's next Chief Executive Officer," expressed Dr. Brian Poplin, Executive Chairman of InterMed. "Michael's track record of leading growth focused organizations while driving operational and service excellence aligns well with InterMed's strategic goals."

Koffler has nearly 25 years of leadership experience, including 15 years as a senior executive in multiple companies focused on the healthcare services industry. Immediately prior to joining InterMed, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CPBS Holdings, a leading provider of maintenance and repair services for pathology and histology laboratories throughout the United States. Before CPBS, Koffler was the Chief Executive Officer of healthcare companies FSSolutions and Genomind. Before entering the healthcare industry, he spent more than 10 years in management roles within financial services.

"I am thrilled to join InterMed, a Company renowned for its customer-first culture and commitment to quality in the delivery of healthcare technology management services," said Koffler. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance InterMed's service offerings, expand our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

About The InterMed Group

Headquartered in Alachua, Florida, InterMed is a leading independent healthcare technology management services organization, providing comprehensive asset management solutions that drive efficiencies and productivity for premier healthcare services organizations across the United States. InterMed offers healthcare technology management services, biomedical equipment services, diagnostic imaging repair and maintenance, equipment sales, and a rapid response service offering. To learn more about InterMed, visit www.intermed1.com.

