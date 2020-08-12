The International Association of Women Announces August Virtual Networking Events

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, women need the support, connections, and insights that will help them navigate their professional journey. Earlier this year, the International Association of Women (IAW) launched a new virtual platform to provide an alternative to in-person events postponed due to social distancing guidelines. Every month the IAW hosts four regional events on this platform, showcasing a dynamic speaker and providing opportunities for women to collaborate and network.

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking organization that provides women the forum, professional development, and services they need to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

We are proud to honor and recognize these four remarkable women as part of our August Virtual Networking Events lineup:

Deb Boulanger, CEO of The Great Do-Over and Founder of The Launch Lab for Women Entrepreneurs, will present "How to Make the Leap from Corporate Leader to Entrepreneur" for the IAW Eastern Region chapters on August 13 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Nkiru Asika, Marketing Strategist and Host of Scale Your Service Business Summit, will present "How to Elevate Your Personal Brand to an Authority Brand" for the IAW Western Region chapters on August 18 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Frances Rios, Founder of Women Who Lead, will present "Defrost: Warm Up Your Career and Heat Up Your Income" for the IAW Southern Region chapters on August 20 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Lisa Guillot, PCC, Founder of Be Bright Lisa, Co-founder of Forth Chicago, and Founder of Step Brightly, will present "Your Digital Energy: How to Create Personal Presence Digitally" for the IAW Central Region chapters on August 27 at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Women need the support, guidance, and connections that will help them to navigate new challenges and achieve next-level success," said Megan Bozzuto, IAW VP of Marketing & Membership Experiences. "Our members have shown up to support one another and it's been inspiring to witness the amount of collaboration and success that these connections have fostered."

These online regional networking events are hosted through Zoom meetings, which support interaction through both video and chat. Keynote speakers provide collaborative content that inspires, motivates, and educates meeting participants. "By providing members the opportunity to join the meeting with video on and microphones open, our virtual events foster a feeling of community; this is not just another webinar where you will be lectured," Ms. Bozzuto added. Meeting participants also take part in breakout rooms, which allow for small-group discussion and networking.

Learn about upcoming regional networking events at www.iawomen.com/events.

