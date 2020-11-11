The International Association of Women Honors Veterans and Military Personnel With an Exclusive Discount

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Women is proud to support U.S. military personnel and their family. In recognition of their commitment, IAW is launching a new program that will provide military personnel with a 50% discount on annual memberships during the month of November.

"All of us at the International Association of Women are thankful to our veterans, members of the military, and their families for their service," said Talia Cardiello, VP of Operations at IAW.

There are nearly 2 million living women veterans in the United States. While their service time equips them with valuable skills, the transition to a civilian career can come with many challenges. The International Association of Women provides a valuable community, incredible resources, and support for these women. IAW members are able to build connections locally or online, develop skills, and find support through eChapter and the Leadership Lab. Our partnership with SkillPath provides all members with access to a wide range of webinars and content across a variety of topic areas. Members also receive exclusive discounts on continuing education courses offered through Lorman Education.

"As a military spouse that has to PCS every few years, IAW has given me the opportunity to connect with women across the country. And each time we make a transition, I have a built-in community of professional women ready to welcome me with open arms and help propel me in my business and personal development ventures," said Jamison Perry IAW Las Vegas Chapter President.

IAW members are able to build relationships in their local area through more than 40 chapters across the United States. Each chapter is represented by a leadership team that is committed to the success of members in the local community. In addition, we have multiple virtual platforms that connect members regionally and nationally.

"The IAW Las Vegas chapter has given me a foundation for multiple business relationships allowing me to grow my business here and helped me connect with a group of women I'm so fortunate to call my friends!" said Katie Perry, Co-founder and Managing Partner.

To obtain a discount on membership, proof of military services must be submitted through https://info.iawomen.com/military.

The IAW is a global in-person and online professional networking organization that provides women the forum, professional development, and services they need to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

