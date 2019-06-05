The International Cinematographers Guild Announces The 23ʳᵈ Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards Honorees

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has named 10 honorees for the 2019 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA), spotlighting promising cinematographers and providing crucial exposure needed to succeed in the motion picture industry. The collection of 10 selected short films will be showcased at the ECA premier event in Los Angeles on October 6, 2019, at the Saban Media Center's Wolf Theatre. Additionally, screenings will follow in New York at the SVA Theatre on October 27, 2019, Atlanta at SCADshow on November 3, 2019 and Chicago at the Logan Theatre on November 3, 2019.

The honorees, who have been selected from 108 submissions, are:

Daniel Bombell, Present Day, Athens (1st Assistant)

Tinx Chan, Empty Skies (Operator)

Marcos Durian, Fish Head (2nd Assistant)

Chad Erickson, Eddy (Operator)

Geoff George, My Blood (Operator)

Shannon Madden, Scratch (Operator)

Bongani Mlambo, The Coin (1st Assistant)

Jared Moossy, A Lucky Man (Operator)

Claudio Rietti, Kid Boxer (Operator)

Alejandro Wilkins, El Gallo (Operator)

Steven Poster, ASC, National President of the ICG, said, "What a fantastic group of talented emerging artists we have this year. We are always excited to see the great diversity of work done by these gifted members and honored to recognize their unique art of cinematography in short films."

Jimmy Matlosz, Chairman of the Guild's ECA committee added, "This year we had our largest crop of submissions, making the competition increasingly more challenging and setting a new bar for the outstanding quality of the films and new talent."

ICG's Emerging Cinematographer Awards gives Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can be also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year, including Camerimage in Poland.

