The International Cinematographers Guild Selects 22nd Annual Emerging Cinematographer Award Honorees

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has named nine honorees for the 2018 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA), spotlighting promising cinematographers and providing crucial exposure needed to succeed in the motion picture industry. The collection of nine selected short films will debut at the ECA Los Angeles event on September 30, 2018, at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater. Additionally, screenings in three major U.S. cities will follow including New York at the SVA Theatre, October 28; Atlanta at the SCADshow, November 4; and Chicago at the Logan Theatre, November 4.

Nurturing talent and giving promising cinematographers the exposure they need to succeed in the Motion Picture Industry is at the heart of ICG's annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards. "Each year this organization has the privilege to honor the best of its new talent, and the International Cinematographers Guild is one of the very few that honors its members in this way," said Local 600 President Steven Poster, ASC. "These annual awards showcase our members' unique contributions to the industry. We are all excited to support this year's honorees in their promising careers that lie ahead."

The honorees, who have been selected from 105 submissions, are:

Hunter Robert Baker, Peacock Killer

Tommy Daguanno, Detroit Diamond

Drew Dawson, Demon

T. Acton Fitzgerald, Intrusions

Clifford Jones, Baby Steps

Martin Moody, Goldblooded

Alicia Robbins, Internet Gangsters

Gus Sacks, Embalmer

David Stragmeister, Intergalactic Samurai

Steven Poster, ASC, President of the ICG, said, "The Emerging Cinematographer Awards are a terrific opportunity for our members who are about to take the leap into cinematography. These honored films show that they are already Directors of Photography."

Jimmy Matlosz, Chairman of the guild's ECA committee added, "As we enter into our 22nd year, the ECA's are one of the only awards shows that recognize the art of cinematography in short films in the world. I am continuously inspired by the filmmakers and feel proud to be in such great company of honorees, sponsors and staff."

ICG's Emerging Cinematographer Awards gives Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year, including Camerimage in Poland.

For more information about the ECAs go to http://ecawards.net/ or contact MaryAnne MacDougall at MMacDougall@icg600.com.

For a flyer and graphics: https://bit.ly/2tngqai

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG):

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents more than 8,400 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine www.icgmagazine.com.

CONNECT WITH THE ICG:

ECA Awards Website: ecawards.net

Website: icg600.com

Facebook: facebook.com/cameraguild

Twitter: twitter.com/ICGLocal600

Instagram: instagram.com/icglocal600

PRESS CONTACTS: Weissman/Markovitz Communications

Rick Markovitz · 197459@email4pr.com · 818-760-8995

Cheri Warner · 197459@email4pr.com · 818.390.0999

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-cinematographers-guild-selects-22nd-annual-emerging-cinematographer-award-honorees-300669348.html

SOURCE International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE, Local 600)

Related Links

https://www.icg600.com

