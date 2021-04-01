The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange Launches White Paper on Advancing Global Stability through Peaceful Exchange

CARLISLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's interconnected world, where global challenges require global cooperation on solutions, the United States should not retreat from international engagement, but should rather double our efforts to build positive and mutually supportive connections with our neighbors. That is why members of The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange are asking the United States to create programs and policies that support ambitious goals for international education and exchange, which include:



The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange

Doubling the number of international students and exchange visitors (from over one million) who study, work, intern, and train in America by 2025 , to learn about American values and our ways of life and return to their countries with a more positive view of our country, our culture and our citizens.

, to learn about American values and our ways of life and return to their countries with a more positive view of our country, our culture and our citizens. Doubling the number of high need Americans who study abroad by 2025 , to develop the intercultural skills and competencies to compete in the global economy and contribute to solving global challenges.

, to develop the intercultural skills and competencies to compete in the global economy and contribute to solving global challenges. Doubling the number of U.S. students studying science and technology abroad by 2025 , to return to the US with knowledge and networks that America needs to remain the leader in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM programs), business ventures and discoveries.

, to return to the US with knowledge and networks that America needs to remain the leader in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM programs), business ventures and discoveries. Increasing resources and opportunities for U.S. students traditionally underrepresented in education abroad: doubling the number of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, first generation college students and increasing the number of LGBTQ+ that study abroad by 2025.

Read the full white paper on Advancing Global Stability through Peaceful Exchange: https://bit.ly/3mcA7N5.

"While these four goals are robust and will require maximum effort, we know that international education and exchange programs can and should be the cornerstone to reunite and reignite the world with peace and prosperity," said Melissa Torres, President and CEO of The Forum on Education Abroad and co-founder of the Coalition. "We call on the U.S. government and business and higher education leaders across the nation to make an investment in developing a national strategy and supporting it with sufficient resources so that we might build a stronger foundation upon which to achieve the peaceful world we all seek."

Authors of the white paper include Roslyn Clark Artis, JD, EdD, President of Benedict College; Connie LeDoux Book, PhD, President of Elon University; Jennifer Clinton, CEO of Cultural Vistas; John S. Lucas, PhD, President and CEO of ISEP and Chair-Elect of the Forum Board of Directors; James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE, Inc; and Dawn Michele Whitehead, PhD, Vice President of the Office of Global Citizenship for Campus, Community, and Careers at the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange will host a free online webinar on Monday, April 26, at 12-1 p.m. EDT with several of the authors for those who want to learn more about these goals and how we might work together to achieve them. Registration is open now, and all are invited and welcome to attend: https://forumea.org/training-events/webinars/.

About the International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange

The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange is an organizing initiative of more than 100 institutions, organizations, businesses, families, chambers of commerce, business and trade associations, and community leaders who embrace and support international education and exchange programs. The initiative is coordinated by The Forum on Education Abroad. Founding members of The International Coalition, in addition to The Forum, are CIEE, Cultural Vistas, IES Abroad, InterExchange, ISEP, Mobility International, Rutgers University, World Learning, and San Diego State University.

Find out more about the International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange at www.theinternationalcoalition.org.

