The International Code Council's Building Safety Month Advances Public Safety and Community Resilience

Learn about the basics of building safety and how strong building codes help safeguard the

places we live, work and gather

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Code Council's (ICC) annual Building Safety Month begins this week and continues through May 31. For 46 years, Building Safety Month has helped people understand the impact that building codes have on their daily lives. This mission has become even more important as communities face challenges like extreme weather events, aging infrastructure and evolving construction technologies.

This year's theme, "Built to Last," highlights how modern building codes, safety professionals and resilient construction practices protect homes and communities around the world.

The weekly themes for Building Safety Month 2026 are:

Week One (May 1–10): "Safe Homes, Strong Communities" focuses on simple actions homeowners can take to improve safety at home

Week Two (May 11—17): "Voices of the Built Environment" spotlights building safety professionals and the roles they play in keeping communities safe

Week Three (May 18—24): "Prepared to Protect" encourages community preparedness and highlights how disaster-resilient building codes protect people and property

Week Four (May 25—31): "Communities Without Limits" showcases the importance of accessibility in building construction and design

"With increased extreme weather events and constantly evolving community needs, building resilience and accessibility are more important than ever," said Mike Boso, President, ICC Board of Directors. "When we come together to learn about and advocate for building safety, we can help ensure that our communities are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow."

Celebrate Building Safety Month:

Visit the Building Safety Month website.

Issue a proclamation declaring May 2026 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.

Join us on social media and help spread the word. Use #BuildingSafety365 and #BuildingSafetyMonth2026 in your posts.

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the Foundation Sponsor of Building Safety Month 2026. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

"AGA is proud to be a Foundation Sponsor of ICC's Building Safety Month held each May," said Karen Harbert, AGA president and CEO. "AGA has been a leader in advancing safety codes and standards across the industry to help protect customers, communities and employees, while continuing to deliver the affordable and reliable energy Americans expect. We have an extensive history partnering with the International Code Council and our support for Building Safety Month continues to demonstrate that ongoing partnership."

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. ICC codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

SOURCE International Code Council