The International Courier Services Association Is Launched In Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Thirteen Courier and Packaging companies, mostly based in Florida and the East Coast of the U.S., attended the launch of ICSA, their International Association. Representatives and owners of these companies understand, that in order to thrive, their strength lies in numbers and efforts are being made to bring dozens of companies to the group. During the initial meeting, participants agreed that the need for a common voice and the creation of the industry's best practices are a priority, as well as ways to confront the challenges being faced, such as the many regulatory issues to confront.

This meeting was just the first of many to follow, where the plurality, diversity and strong representation of its members will ensure a 2020 Agenda that focuses on the industry's major pain points. Disloyal competition, dumping and substandard practices, are key issues and the Association plans to meet with government bodies in the U.S. and abroad to work together in ways to professionalize the industry and bring change.

Hugo Cuevas-Mohr, founder of Mohr World Consulting, the firm that is helping ICSA get off its foot, noted, "We whole-heartedly believe in industries having a voice that can represent its members and bring the best of them in a collective and unified way. We have been helping associations form and develop and even if every sector must find its own particular way to work together, great things can be achieved by cooperation, tolerance and a genuine desire of better serving its customers."

ICSA will have an open meeting this coming Saturday, October 5th in Miami to establish the next steps, launch a drive to increase the number of founding members and elect an Advisory Board to guide the Association in its initial stages. Mohr World has engaged Pilar Angel, from Strategy Angel, to collaborate in this crucial effort.

