The International Diabetic Lower Extremity Symposium of the International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair Held

International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair

25 Oct, 2023, 22:28 ET

PHUKET, Thailand, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period from October 25 to 27, 2023, the International Diabetic Lower Extremity Symposium of the International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair is held in Thailand. Over 200 experts and scholars from more than 20 countries gathered in Phuket Island to share their professional and cutting-edge opinions at this major academic conference, working together to explore new developments in regenerative medicine.

As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is coming, Kevin Xu, President of the International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair and co-chair of the APEC 2023 Host Committee, attended the meeting. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of regenerative medicine and wound repair, especially the key role in dealing with problems such as diabetic foot ulcers. He also mentioned the positive impact of comprehensive cooperation partnership on establishing more resilient and inclusive health-care systems, expecting there will be more international research cooperation in this field, and APEC member economies will promote the integration and concerted development of multiple disciplines.

At the conference, regenerative medicine experts from all over the world delivered their professional and insightful keynote reports, discussing the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, the establishment of diabetic foot teams and disciplinary cooperation, current and future advanced treatment methods, new technologies and nursing strategies for chronic wound treatment, opportunities and challenges in chronic wound treatment in different countries, the latest clinical trials, and many other topics, which have provided new ideas and methods for the treatment of diabetic lower-extremity diseases, positively contributing to the development of regenerative medicine and wound repair.

The International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair, established in 2018, has always been committed to promoting the integration and transformation of basic research and clinical applications of regenerative medicine, building a platform for global collaborative development and innovative cooperation in regenerative medicine, and giving play to the advantages of regenerative medicine in promoting human health.

Caption: The symposium on-the-spot

SOURCE International Society of Regenerative Medicine and Wound Repair

