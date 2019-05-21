The International Facility Management Association Recognizes Sodexo's Lorna Donatone for Foodservice Operator Excellence

"Congratulations to Lorna Donatone on this well-deserved accomplishment," said Denis Machuel , Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo. "You are a true industry leader based on your successes and contributions in the foodservice industry and this is amplified by your continuous desire to put people at the forefront of your work."

Watch this video about Lorna's leadership in the industry.

Ms. Donatone is CEO of Geographic Regions for Sodexo. Previously, Ms. Donatone was also the region chair of North America for Sodexo. She has held various leadership roles in the company, including CEO of Schools Worldwide and Chief Operating Officer and President of Sodexo's U.S. Education market.

In March, Donatone was named an Industry Titan by the Women's Foodservice Forum

(WFF), an organization that named her a Trailblazer in 2015. In 2013, she was recognized by NAFEM with a doctorate in foodservice. In 2009 and 2010 she was honored by w2wlink.com and Girls, Inc. for her work to empower women of all ages.

"For 65 years the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have honored the giants in our industry," said IFMA President and CEO, Larry Oberkfell. "The 2019 winners join an honor roll of individuals who demonstrate true excellence in their respective categories."

Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners.

About Sodexo North America



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact: Heidi Bullman, Sodexo Inc., Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

