The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews partners with Israeli F4 Championship Driver Ariel Elkin to Drive Support for War-Torn Homeland

News provided by

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

02 Nov, 2023, 16:42 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) today announced its partnership with Israeli native and F4 driver, Ariel Elkin, ahead of the F4 SpeedTour race in Austin, Texas this weekend, from November 2-5.

Elkin reached out to The Fellowship following its partnership last month with a NASCAR driver, having been inspired by that car's Israel-centric design. A native of Haifa, Israel, Elkin is the country's only F4 driver—an honor he treats with a great deal of pride and responsibility.

"I've been racing since I was 5 years old, and it's always been in my DNA to represent Israel, but doing so is especially important during these times," Elkin said.

The decision to participate in this weekend's race didn't come easily for the 16-year-old high school student. "It was really a challenge to leave my homeland in order to come here. I've thought a lot about what the right thing to do is – do I stay in Israel and help my family and friends, or come here to compete and raise awareness for Israel on the world stage?" he said. "And I think what I'm doing – representing Israel – is the right thing."

"Ariel is such a bright light for our nation," said Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship's President and CEO, who is also based in Israel. "His determination to not only follow his dreams but to so proudly represent our country despite the horrors we have suffered in recent weeks is such a shining example of the strength and resilience of the Israeli people—it's unmatched."

To celebrate the new partnership, Eckstein hosted the young driver on this week's episode of her podcast, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, where they discussed his childhood growing up in the Holy Land, his racing career across the globe, his partnership with The Fellowship, and how much Israel's friends around the world mean, especially in times like these.

The Fellowship, Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid, was on the ground providing lifesaving supplies and equipment for evacuees, first responders, and volunteers within 24 hours of the conflict breaking out on October 7. Since then, the organization has allocated $15 million in emergency aid to continue providing basic needs like food, water, clothing, and medicine to evacuees and elderly. The Fellowship is also providing flak jackets and medical equipment bags to first responders and monetary assistance to evacuees and families of injured IDF soldiers, and has installed dozens of bomb shelters across the country.

"My message to the world is very simple. I believe that this is God's war, and it is just Israel that happens to be fighting it," he said. "My message is that if you can help and support, if you have friends in Israel, just do your best to help them, even if it is just a phone call."

Elkin started his racing career in the Israeli karting circuit, and last year, earned the Italian IAME Series Championship title as well as a bronze medal for Israel at the Motorsport Olympic Games in Karting SR. In 2020, the Israel Automobile & Karting Association awarded him the honor of "excellent sportsman." His ultimate goal is to race in the Formula 1 series. To learn more about Ariel, visit www.arielelkin.com or follow him on Instagram at @ariel_elkin.racing.

To learn more about the Fellowship's war response efforts or make an emergency donation that will provide lifesaving aid, visit www.ifcj.org.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

About Yael Eckstein
As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of nonprofit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In addition to her podcast exploring the Jewish roots of the Christian faith, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, Yael also invites thought leaders, pastors, authors, and other influencers to discuss Israel and Jewish-Christian relations on Conversations with Yael. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Gartman
[email protected]
312-641-8544

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Also from this source

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Increases Defense Preparedness Throughout Israel

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Increases Defense Preparedness Throughout Israel

While Hamas' deadly terror attacks of October 7 targeted southern Israel, attacks from Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon have led to increased...
As War in Israel Continues to Rage, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5 Million Emergency Grant

As War in Israel Continues to Rage, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5 Million Emergency Grant

As Israel's war with Hamas continues to intensify, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced this week the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.