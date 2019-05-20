The International Human Trafficking Institute Launches "The Truth in Trafficking" Billboard Campaign Aimed to Change Predators' Perception

The digital billboard ads will be on display in 23 locations across Metro Atlanta from Cumming down to South Fulton, West Cobb to Gwinnett, crossing Major Interstates 1-85, 1-285 and 1-20, with total weekly impressions estimated at approximately 9 million. MARTA will also display the ads on buses and trains. The campaign will run through June 16 th .

Deborah Richardson, Executive Director of IHTI says, "Our intent is that the campaign will spark the conversations that men, co-workers, faith communities, and civic groups need to have around this pervasive issue, not only on a local level, but on a national one. Our goal is to eradicate the demand for selling and buying children for sexual and labor exploitation. Demand Abolition (2019) estimates the annual size of the US commercial sex market at $5.7 billion."

LEGEND ad agency CEO, Michael Dunn and artistic creator of the campaign says, "Buyers justify they are doing no harm. Hung in their web of lies, their vision of reality is blurred. "The Truth in Trafficking" is the aggressive jolt required to bring to light the horrors these children are living through day after day, rape after rape. We hope this campaign not only changes behavior but also stimulates conversations around the dinner table. It's not an easy conversation. It's a mandatory one, so we all can protect our youth—both girls and boys."

The IHTI has elicited support from community outreach ambassadors in Metro Atlanta from the business, public safety, civic and faith sectors, including transportation, hospitality and education, who will partner in educating and bringing awareness to combat human sexual and labor exploitation, and spread the word regarding this unique campaign.

ABOUT THE IHTI

The mission of the International Human Trafficking Institute is to leverage the role of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Inc., as a thought leader and convener, to facilitate the collective efforts of the private and public sectors, faith-based and civic organizations to accelerate local, national and global movements to end the trafficking of persons. To join the movement and get involved, please visit: https://www.ihtinstitute.org/

Follow IHTI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta is an engaging cultural attraction that connects the American Civil Rights Movement to today's Global Human Rights Struggle. The Center features a continuously rotating exhibit from The Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection, which includes many of Dr. King's documents and personal items. Visitors are immersed in experiential exhibits through powerful and authentic stories, historic documents, compelling artifacts, and interactive activities. The Center is a source for ongoing dialogue — hosting educational forums and attracting world-renowned speakers and artists who work on a variety of human rights topics. For more information, visit www.civilandhumanrights.org. Join the conversation on civil and human rights on Twitter @ctr4chr and Facebook @ctr4chr.

Contact: Valerie Silverman Kerr

VSK Public Relations, LLC

valerie@vsk-publicrelations.com

914-806-6647

SOURCE International Human Trafficking Institute