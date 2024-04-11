The International Image Film of Guangzhou Development District 2024 Officially Released to the Global Audience

GUANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8, at the 10th Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference China and the Global Unicorn CEO Conference 2024, the new international image film "Our Era with Huangpu" of Guangzhou Development District and Huangpu District 2024 was released to the global audience.

The film "Our Era with Huangpu"

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Guangzhou Development District. As the earliest place where Guangzhou's reform and opening up started, generations of people in the development district have written countless moving stories of opening up and innovation with the spirit of "pioneers".

The film focuses on the "creating", pursues the spiritual core and development code of Guangzhou Development District, presents it as the main battlefield of Guangzhou's real economy, the main engine of scientific and technological innovation, and the primary platform of reform and opening up with beautiful lens language and international vision, and sends an invitation to global innovative talents and enterprises.

Today, Guangzhou Development District and Huangpu District have become the most attractive industrial resources gathering place in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The "Three Cities and One Island" strategic platform is developing in tandem to build a new pattern of high-quality urban development. The district's comprehensive strength ranks second among China's economic and technological districts and second on the list of China's Top 100 Industrial Districts. It has formed five 100-billion-level industrial clusters of vehicle, video display, green energy, new material, cosmetics & healthcare, and three 50-billion-level industrial clusters of high-end equipment, biomedical and integrated L3 circuits. Its scientific and technological innovation capability and business environment convenience rank first among China's economic and technological districts.

The film is like a waltz. Shuttle, 360-degree aerial photography and other shooting methods are used to focus on Huangpu's industrial manufacturing, scientific and technological innovation, business environment, human history and green ecology, presenting the warm innovation atmosphere and colorful humanistic charm to us.

The film ends with an impressive montage of comparisons spanning 40 years. The director said on behalf of the production team, "Through this small ingenious idea, we hope let everyone see that countless innovative and entrepreneurial young people can create miracles and realize their dreams in Huangpu, which will be more appealing and more impressive."

"I saw a Huangpu that is in touch with the world deeply," said Anna, an overseas press officer of the Huangpu district who appears in the film. "I saw the mark of a pioneering and innovative city."

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangzhou Development District, which has become a hot land for global enterprises to compete, a stage for entrepreneurs to realize their dreams, and a park city with high-quality and beautiful life." The relevant person in charge of the People's Government of Huangpu District, Guangzhou City said that the film is to tell the "Huangpu story" to the world and help Huangpu better connect the world.

SOURCE The People's Government of Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China