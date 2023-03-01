Eversheds Sutherland alleged to have used the Federal Courts to wrongfully acquire private information of a US-born citizen and provide them to Olegs Fils.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bernahl, a US-born California resident and businessman, has sued the London-based global law firm Eversheds Sutherland for misrepresenting information to the Federal Courts throughout the US in order to wrongfully obtain Bernahl's private information on behalf of client, millionaire Olegs Fils.

In the complaint, filed in the Ninth District, Eversheds Sutherland has been sued for executing a scheme launched simultaneously in several districts of the Federal Courts to obtain Bernahl's private bank account information, video and voice recordings, addresses, and other highly private information without providing notice or chance to object.

"There is nothing scarier than thinking your personal records, location, private information, and family data can be taken without your knowledge and then shared internationally with an individual," said Bernhal

A full list of defendants involved includes Eversheds Sutherland Limited, Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP, Eversheds Sutherland (Europe) Limited, Eversheds Sutherland Bitans, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, Sergenian Ashby, LLP, Ian S. Shelton, Joseph R, Ashby, and Sarah E. Paul.

Parties:

DAVID BERNAHL, an individual, Plaintiff v. EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND LIMITED; EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND (INTERNATIONAL) LLP, a limited liability partnership, registered in England and Wales; EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND (EUROPE) LIMITED; EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND BITĀNS dba Eversheds Bitans Law Office; EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND (US) LLP, a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of Georgia; SERGENIAN ASHBY, LLP, a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of California; ASHBY LAW FIRM P.C., a professional corporation organized under the laws of California; IAN S. SHELTON, an individual; JOSEPH R. ASHBY, an individual; SARAH E. PAUL, an individual; and DOES 1-100.

Court:

United States District Court

Northern District of California

Case:

Case No. 5:23-cv-411

