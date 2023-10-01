The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

ILWU to operate as usual throughout the restructuring process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU" or "the Union"), a labor union that represents a wide range of workers on the West Coast of the United States, in Hawaii, and in British Columbia, Canada, including dock workers, warehouse workers, tourism and hospitality workers, agricultural workers, miners, and others, has commenced a chapter 11 case under subchapter V of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division.

The ILWU intends to utilize the bankruptcy process to resolve pending litigation with ICTSI Oregon, Inc., that has hindered the non-profit organization since 2012. The ILWU is confident that this process will provide the most favorable course of action to safeguard the Union's future. Additionally, the ILWU will continue to operate as usual fulfilling its obligations to its members, locals and affiliates, employees, and the other groups it serves.

"Since 1937, our democratic, rank-and-file union has fought to protect the interests of ILWU members, including bargaining for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions. We have been extremely successful and are over 40,000 members strong, and we are proud of the work that our members do each and every day across our 50 local unions and affiliates," said Willie Adams, ILWU President.

Adams continued, "While we have attempted numerous times to resolve the decade-long litigation with ICTSI Oregon, Inc., at this point, the Union can no longer afford to defend against ICTSI's scorched-earth litigation tactic. We intend to use the chapter 11 process to implement a plan that will bring this matter to resolution and ensure that our Union continues to do its important work for our members and the community. The Officers are confident that we are taking the right step to put our organization on the best path forward – and we are optimistic for all that is ahead."

As part of the reorganization process and to minimize any disruption throughout the restructuring process, the ILWU will file customary "First Day" motions with the Court to maintain its cash management system and to continue honoring its employee and payroll obligations in the ordinary course of business. The Union expects to receive Court approval for these customary requests.

The Union is represented in this matter by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP as legal counsel.

About The International Longshore and Warehouse Union

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) is an international labor union that represents a wide range of workers on the West Coast of the United States, in Hawaii, and in British Columbia, Canada including dock workers, warehouse workers, tourism and hospitality workers, agricultural workers, miners, and others. The Union is comprised of over 40,000 members and has over 50 local unions and affiliates throughout California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii, and Canada. The ILWU was established in 1937 after the 1934 West Coast Waterfront Strike, a three-month-long strike that culminated in a four-day general strike in San Francisco, California, and the Bay Area. The Union has a long and storied history of being a fierce and steadfast advocate for its members and the labor movement.

