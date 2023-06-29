The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society Brings Annual Scientific Conference to Boston

Highlights Include Expanded Learning Tracks, Enhanced Networking Time, & Refreshed Approach to Content

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) and its foundation, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF), will welcome its 24th Annual Scientific Conference to Boston, MA.

ILADS Scientific Conference is the premier educational experience for healthcare professionals caring for patients with tick-borne disease. This year's scientific conference will be held from October 19-22, 2023 and offers 50 educational sessions with continuing medical education credits, 40 speakers, introductory and advanced learning courses, ILADS unique Vector-Borne Illness Fundamentals Course, exhibitors, networking opportunities and more.

"This year's theme is Vector-Borne Diseases: Understanding the Impact of Microbial Communities," says Sarah Quillen, ILADS Executive Director. "The focus is on the whole patient and new science and therapies. Attendees will gain practical skills, insights into diagnostic testing options and novel methods of treatment."

Day one will examine the microbiome, its important role and how to use it in the fight against tick-borne disease. Additional new tracks include Naturopathic Treatments, Encephalopathy in Pediatrics and Adults and a track specifically for Practice Management.

"We are excited for attendees to gather and learn together during this dynamic scientific conference," says incoming ILADS Board President, Amy Offutt, MD, "and for the expanded opportunities for ILADS members and non-members to network and collaborate. This is a wonderful opportunity to reunite and learn together, all while keeping a finger on the pulse of the evolving field of vector-borne disease care."

To register for the ILADS Scientific Conference, visit https://www.ilads.org/ilads-conference/2023-annual-conference-boston/ . If you are a member of the media who would like to obtain a press pass, email [email protected] .

About ILADS

ILADS is a nonprofit, international, multi-disciplinary medical society, dedicated to the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of Lyme and its associated diseases. ILADS promotes understanding of Lyme and its associated diseases through research and education and strongly supports physicians and other healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the standard of care. For more information, please visit ILADS.ORG or call 301-263-1080.

About ILADEF

The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF) is a sister organization of ILADS. Its mission is to train physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme and tick-borne disease, and to support research scientists investigating tick-borne diseases.

