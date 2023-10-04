The International Mindfulness Teachers Association Hires Global Executive Director

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Mindfulness Teachers Association (IMTA), the leading independent global teaching association dedicated to professionalizing the teaching of mindfulness, has appointed a new global executive director, Tiffany A. Jackson, CAE, CQIA. Jackson will expand the IMTA's efforts to support mindfulness programs worldwide through comprehensive certification and accreditation guidelines for international mindfulness teacher education and training standards.

Jackson brings 25 years of nonprofit leadership and association management experience to the role. Prior to joining the IMTA, she served as the CEO and Executive Director of the American Association of Corporate Optometrists (AACO) and as the Director of Membership and International Chapters for WTS International. Jackson is also recognized as an ASAE Certified Association Executive (CAE).

Jackson's previous roles also include serving in Membership and Global-Local Member Community Engagement for the American Society for Quality-Global (ASQ-G), where she developed expertise in quality standards, innovative international membership growth and retention strategies, as well as volunteer and member engagement programs. Her background in these areas will be instrumental in driving the IMTA's long-term vision, expanding worldwide and enhancing engagement with current members.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany as the new executive director of the IMTA," said Dawa Tarchin Phillips, IMTA President and founding board member. "Her extensive nonprofit leadership experience, passion for mindfulness, and strong background in quality standards and international membership and chapter development make her a valuable asset to our organization. We are confident that under her executive leadership, the IMTA will expand its offering and reach new heights. We value the many accomplishments she brings to this role."

Jackson will be supported at the IMTA by a team of experienced association professionals dedicated to serving its members and the broader mindfulness teacher community. This team will work collaboratively to serve IMTA's goals of credentialing mindfulness teachers who meet the association's standards; providing a directory of certified and qualified teachers; and accrediting mindfulness training programs that provide well-rounded and qualified mindfulness teacher education.

"As a longtime practitioner of mindfulness and meditation, I am deeply honored and excited to lead the IMTA, as I am passionate about its mission and eager to serve its members," said Jackson. "There are remarkable opportunities for the IMTA to provide valuable resources and global outreach to mindfulness teachers and professionals worldwide by building upon the successful foundation already established by its founders and volunteers. I am lucky to be working with such a talented and dedicated team and look forward to helping advance the IMTA's mission and goals."

For more information about the International Mindfulness Teachers Association, please visit www.imta.org .

