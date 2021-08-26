The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Highlights Blood Cancer Awareness Month with the "Do You Know Myeloma?" Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) will take part in Blood Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). The global initiative focuses on all blood cancers, with myeloma ranking as the second most common of these diseases. Throughout the month the IMF will ask one simple question: "Do You Know Myeloma?" and invites the public to explore the campaign at https://www.myeloma.org/blood-cancer-awareness-month.

Visitors to the IMF's Blood Cancer Awareness website will find a rich trove of graphically designed myeloma facts, scientific innovations in myeloma treatment, and inspirational stories of those living with the disease. People are invited to share the graphics on social media using the hashtag #knowmyeloma.

The two goals of the "Do You Know Myeloma?" campaign are captured in these phrases:

Know Myeloma: The IMF hopes to educate patients to know as much about myeloma as possible so they can gain access to the best treatment options available. In short, know about the latest clinical trials, know about new FDA-approved myeloma therapies, and know that that future is bright. As a result, lifespans for myeloma patients are becoming longer as more and more therapies are becoming available.

No Myeloma: The IMF is on a mission to eradicate the disease by inspiring people to advocate for its prevention and a cure. The IMF is already leading the way with iStopMM, the largest study of its kind, with a record-setting 80,759 participants, who have been screened for MGUS, the precursor to myeloma. Fueled by its massive database, iStopMM is shedding light on the causes of myeloma and its possible prevention. Also, the IMF continues to raise awareness and funds for its Black Swan Research Initiative, which funds more than 40 myeloma research projects globally, as well as its cure-focused trials.

IMF Chairman of the Board Dr. Brian G.M. Durie said, "For more than 30 years, the IMF has been on a mission to improve the lives of myeloma patients and find a cure. We believe that the early treatment strategies that underpin the iStopMM project and the cure trials hold the key to achieving the cure."

To raise funds for cure-focused research, the IMF will host the #KNOWMYELOMA Variety Show on the streaming network Twitch.com on Thursday, September, 30, 2021 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The show will provide an entertaining way to create myeloma awareness. To participate, visit the International Myeloma Foundation's channel on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/imfmyeloma.

The virtual event will feature performers who have been touched in one way or another by myeloma, including internationally touring comedian Forrest Shaw, "Ologies" podcast host Alie Ward, Dance Theatre of Harlem ballerina Daphne Lee, LA-based writer and Mom Jen Curran, IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael, and more!

Additionally, signature IMF-branded Blood Cancer Awareness Month merchandise, including a T-shirt, a water bottle, and a tote bag are all available at the IMF BCAM website.

No way of getting involved in Blood Cancer Awareness Month is too small. All actions add to the campaign's momentum, its ability to impact those living with blood cancers, and to raise funds toward prevention and a cure for multiple myeloma. Learn how to get involved at https://www.myeloma.org/blood-cancer-awareness-month and follow the hashtag #knowmyeloma on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

The IMF is grateful to Gold Sponsor Takeda, and Silver Sponsors Binding Site and Karyopharm for supporting the organization's month-long Blood Cancer Awareness Month initiatives.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells -- white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org. Follow the IMF on Twitter @IMFmyeloma.

