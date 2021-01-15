The International Peace Honors: How To Watch, Who Are The Honorees, Performers, And Everything Else You Need To Know

A select group of international personalities will join the inaugural International Peace Honors, to celebrate the most prominent world leaders and change-agents of our time, whose common goal is to build a more just and equitable future.

Who are the Honorees?

This year's honorees include: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Amazonian Chief Raoni, leader of the Kayapó people in Brazil; Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; singer-songwriter and Human Rights Activist Ricky Martin; the "Father of the Internet," Vint Cerf; and singer-songwriter and humanitarian Ricardo Montaner.

Who is Presenting?

Award presenters include: basketball icon Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors; actress and activist Eva Longoria; musician and environmentalist Sting; celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres; and a special message from the 39th United States President, Jimmy Carter.

Who is Performing?

An international list of superstars will deliver special performances: Spanish artist, Alejandro Sanz will perform "La quiero a Morir"; Colombian singer Camilo and wife Evaluna Montaner will share a rendition of the recently released hit "Amen"; world-renowned musician and activist Sting will be sharing an intimate version of his song "Fragile"; and Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini, will perform, "Io Si" from the movie The Life Ahead with Sofia Loren.

Who is Hosting?

A representative voice of peace, singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner, Natalia Jimenez will host the International Peace Honors, delighting a global audience with her warmth and charisma.

About PeaceTech Lab:

Established by the United States Institute of Peace, PeaceTech Lab is committed to using technology, media, and data to prevent violence and build prosperous and peaceful communities around the world. www.peacetechlab.org

