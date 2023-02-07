The International Printing Museum Receives Prestigious American Printing History Association Institutional Award

CARSON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Printing Museum is proud to announce it has been awarded the American Printing History Association Institutional Award. This award recognizes the Museum's exceptional contributions to the study and preservation of printing history, as well as its dedication to educating the public about the impact of printing on civilization.

The International Printing Museum, founded in 1988, is one of the world's largest museums of its kind. It is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history of printing, from its earliest origins through the 20th century. With a comprehensive collection of antique printing presses, wood and metal type, books, and other artifacts, the Museum offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the far-reaching history of printing and its impact on the world.

Visitors to the Museum participate in hands-on demonstrations and observe the invention that changed the world, movable handset type. Visitors also witness the recreation of the first printed book, the Gutenberg Bible, on a full-size reproduction of Gutenberg's printing press.

The Museum's YouTube channel provides online tours and presentations for individuals who cannot visit the Museum in person.

The Museum's school tours allow students to meet a colonial printer, Benjamin Franklin, engage in hands-on printing activities and learn about printing's influence on the history of humankind.

"We are truly honored to receive this award from the American Printing History Association," said Mark Barbour, the Founding Curator and Executive Director of the Museum. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers, who are committed to preserving and promoting the impact of printing on society, and inspiring future generations to carry on this important work."

For more information about the International Printing Museum and its programs, please visit https://printmuseum.org or call (310) 515-7166.

About the American Printing History Association

The American Printing History Association is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the study and preservation of printing history. It serves as a resource for those interested in printing history and offers a forum for exchanging information and ideas among scholars, collectors, and printers.

About the International Printing Museum

The International Printing Museum is a dynamic museum devoted to bringing the history of printing and books to life for diverse audiences.

