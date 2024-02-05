The International Raelian Movement Unveils "Rael, the Last Prophet: 50 Years of Spiritual Revolution"

News provided by

Raelian Movement

05 Feb, 2024, 10:01 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Raelian Movement (IRM) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking series, "Rael, the Last Prophet: 50 Years of Spiritual Revolution." The series will premiere on February 7th on YouTube, inviting viewers to embark on a journey that revisits the origins and unfolds the future of the IRM. Audiences worldwide can access the premiere via https://www.youtube.com/@RaelianMovement (in English) and https://www.youtube.com/@MouvementRaelien (in French).

Pierre Gary, President of the IRM, expressed his enthusiasm about the series, which follows the international convention in Okinawa last December, celebrating half a century since Rael's momentous encounter with an extraterrestrial human being. This event saw over five hundred participants from approximately fifty countries pay tribute to Rael, the last Prophet on Earth.

The series promises to delve into the IRM's origins, sparked by Rael's encounter on December 13, 1973, with the Elohim's leading representative. This civilization, advanced in genetic engineering, is credited with creating all life on Earth. The IRM's mission is to unveil our extraterrestrial origins and advocate for a revolutionary spirituality, devoid of gods or evolution, aligning with the infinite universe's principles.

"The religion of infinity," Gary explained, "challenges traditional creationist and evolutionary theories, proposing instead that the universe's infinite nature in time and space is central to understanding our existence." He underscored Rael's teachings over the past five decades, emphasizing sensual meditation techniques to foster a deep connection with the universe and rediscover religion's true meaning.

The IRM aims to empower individuals to lead lives of happiness and fulfillment, free from societal constraints, and grounded in respect for all forms of life, thereby eliminating violence. This vision for humanity aligns with redistributing wealth and advancing science to enjoy life's pleasures and cultivate qualities long repressed by a patriarchal society.

Spanning several episodes, the series will explore various aspects of the religion of infinity, culminating in the 50th anniversary of Rael's second encounter with the Elohim on October 7, 2025.

The International Raelian Movement invites global audiences to witness this extraordinary exploration into the forthcoming spiritual revolution that promises to redefine our world and our cosmic identity.

SOURCE Raelian Movement

Also from this source

Raelians to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Historic Encounter in Okinawa

The Raelian Movement is thrilled to announce the commemoration of a historic milestone — the "50th Anniversary of the First Encounter," scheduled to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Religion

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.