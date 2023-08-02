The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board is Hosting Public Meetings on August 16-17

BAUDETTE, MB and KENORA, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board (IRLWWB) is hosting two public meetings: one in Baudette (Minnesota) on August 16 and the other in Kenora (Ontario) on August 17. All are welcome to attend.

The purpose of these meetings is for the IRLWWB to provide an overview of their work and invite the public to ask questions.

Rainy Lake, Fort Frances, ON - Photo Credit: International Joint Commission (CNW Group/International Joint Commission)

Meeting locations and details are below:

BAUDETTE, MN KENORA, ON Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:00pm – 8:00pm CDT Lake of the Woods County Historical Society

Museum

206 8th Ave SE

Baudette, Minnesota

United States Thursday, August 17, 2023

5:00pm – 7:00pm CDT Seven Generations Education Institute

Manidoo Baawaatig Auditorium

240 Veterans Drive

Kenora, Ontario

Canada

The public is invited to submit their questions in advance via email to [email protected]

Quick Facts

The IRLWWB ensures compliance with the International Joint Commission's (IJC) Order pursuant to the Rainy Lake Convention, to monitor and report on the ecological health of the Lake of the Woods and Rainy Lake boundary waters aquatic ecosystem, including water quality, and to assist the IJC in preventing and resolving disputes regarding the boundary waters of the Lake of the Woods and Rainy River watershed.

and Rainy Lake boundary waters aquatic ecosystem, including water quality, and to assist the IJC in preventing and resolving disputes regarding the boundary waters of the and watershed. The IRLWWB's activities are supported by an Industry Advisory Group, a Community Advisory Group, and 4 committees, including the Water Levels Committee (WLC) which monitors hydrologic conditions and may provide dam operators with directions for the operation of their discharge facilities to ensure that the rule curves are followed.

The IRLWWB published its Tenth Annual Report covering the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 .

Associated Links

SOURCE International Joint Commission