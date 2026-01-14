The International Society for Autism, a Non-Profit, Announces 3rd Annual Autism Research and Training Symposium (ARTS)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Autism (ISA) proudly announces its upcoming Autism, Research and Training Symposium (ARTS) taking place January 20 through January 22.

This international gathering will bring together researchers, clinicians, educators, individuals on the autism spectrum, families, and advocates to help promote innovation, understanding, and meaningful progress in autism care and support.

ISA Conference 2026 | AI Transforming Autism & Mental Health Care Speed Speed

The ISA movement is guided by three core missions that reflect our deep commitment to the autism community and beyond.

About The International Society for Autism (ISA):

Firstly, the ISA is dedicated to empowering young adults with disabilities to achieve meaningful, gainful employment by connecting them with community-based internships and career opportunities. In support of this mission, ISA is proud to serve as a vocational rehabilitation vendor for the State of Florida.

Secondly, the ISA actively engages in and promotes scientific research to advance knowledge and innovation in the field of autism.

Finally, the ISA is committed to providing high-quality education and training to families, institutions, and other service providers, fostering collaboration and excellence across the field.

More than a conference, the ISA Symposium is a movement-driven event dedicated to advancing autism support through science, creativity, compassion, and collaboration. During the two days of presentations, participants will explore how research-informed treatments can improve quality of life for autistic individuals across the lifespan.

The ISA is grateful for the support of our symposium sponsors and partners: New Directions For Young Adults, Ascent Behavioral Health, Resilience Recovery Resources, Shrub Oak International School, Lifeskills, Full Life Comprehensive Care, and BrentCare Behavioral Health. Their commitment to advancing autism research, care, and support helps make this important gathering possible.

For registration details, program updates, and additional information, please visit www.InternationalSocietyforAutism.org

Media Contact:

Andrew S. Rubin, Ph.D.

[email protected]

Phone: (954) 944-3288

SOURCE The International Society for Autism