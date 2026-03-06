The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) Honors Suresh Durgam, MD, with Prestigious Leadership Award at 24th Annual Meeting

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing central nervous system drug development, is pleased to announce that Suresh Durgam, MD, has been named the recipient of the ISCDD Leadership Award at its 24th Annual Meeting.

The award was presented by Dr. Amir Kalali and Dr. Bill Martin on behalf of the ISCDD leadership.

Dr. Durgam said: "I am honored to accept the International Society for CNS Drug Development Leadership Award from ISCDD who represent the leaders in CNS drug development. This recognition reflects the dedication of many team members including researchers and healthcare professionals with whom I have had the privilege of working over the years in our shared pursuit of developing new medicines to treat serious mental health conditions."

Dr. Kalali, Executive Committee of the ISCDD, remarked: "I have been lucky enough to closely witness the impact of Dr. Durgam's successful work across multiple companies that has positively impacted patients suffering from many brain disorders. It is therefore a distinct pleasure that Dr. Durgam is this year's awardee."

Dr. Martin, Chairman of the ISCDD Executive Committee, added: "Few leaders have redefined psychiatric drug development with the depth, rigor, and sustained impact of Dr. Durgam—a career marked by uncommon humility, exceptional technical mastery and contributions that continue to improve patients' lives worldwide."

Founded in 2002, the ISCDD is a non-profit, independent leadership forum that brings together academia, industry, and government stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive progress in CNS drug development.

For more information, please contact:

ISCDD Secretariat

Phone: 702-992-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE International Society for CNS Drug Development