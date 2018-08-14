The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation wins Gold dotCOMM Awards for Exceptional Website Redesign

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technology Services, Inc. (ATS®) announced today that its client, The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) has won multiple dotCOMM Awards for their newly redesigned website developed by ATS.

The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition administrated by The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) honoring the role of creatives in the dynamic web, who are transforming how we market and communicate products and services. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

There were more than 2,000 entries throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries in the dotCOMM Awards 2018 competition. ISHLT won awards in three different categories: Gold Awards in both the Medical Website and Association Website Category, and honorable mention in the Website Design category. Please visit www.dotcommawards.com to view a complete list of all Award Winners.

"The collaboration between ATS and ISHLT was a key to the success of this project," said Amit Viraktamath, Senior Manager of ATS's Software Development Services, "The working relationship between our two companies made it possible to deliver on time, on budget and produce an award-worthy website."

The ATS Development team used the Kentico all-in-one CMS platform as the foundation to deliver to ISHLT, a site that is easier to update than the previous site. One major goal of the project was to add single sign-on functionality so users could access their Learning Management System, Association Management System, Online Journal platform and Online Community. The websites fresh, modern look along with its tech savvy appeal were the driving forces behind receiving these awards.

"Our old website looked old fashioned," said ISHLT Executive Director, Amanda Rowe. "ATS migrated us from an archaic HTML-heavy website to an easy to update, mobile responsive CMS that is user friendly for our staff and members."

dotCOMM Awards Info



The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The categories for the dotCOMM Awards are the elements of the web's evolving tools. Interactivity, content, design, social media, video, apps, blogs and influencers are all important components of digital communication, marketing and advertising campaigns. Entries to the dotCOMM Awards come from corporate communication departments, public relations firms, digital shops, advertising agencies and freelancers. Entrants include designers, developers, content producers, digital artists, video professionals, account supervisors, creative directors and corporate executives. To learn more about the dotCOMM Awards, visit www.dotcommawards.com.

About The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation



The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation's (ISHLT) is a non-profit, multidisciplinary, professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies via research, education and advocacy. Learn more at www.ishlt.org.

About American Technology Services, Inc. (ATS®)



American Technology Services, Inc. (ATS®) is a leading provider of comprehensive IT and web design and development services. Founded in 1994, the company has a strong track record of providing high-quality services to organizations of all sizes, from small and mid-sized associations and nonprofits, financial institutions, government contractors, and professional services firms to large corporations. ATS' broad experience includes IT strategy & consulting, managed IT services & network support, web design & development, and managed hosting & cloud services. ATS is headquartered in Fairfax, VA with offices in Bethesda, MD, and Raleigh, NC. Learn more at networkATS.com.

About Kentico®



Kentico is a registered trademark of Kentico Software s.r.o., a company based in the Czech Republic. Kentico is a content management system (CMS) for building websites, online stores, community sites, and intranets. The Kentico all-in-one CMS platform offers rich out-of-the-box functionality and an extensive set of tools that allows incredible levels of customizability for rapid website development. Learn more at www.kentico.com.

