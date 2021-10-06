The International Union of Writers: Zsolt Szinovskii's article "Sasha Krugosvetov is waiting for an answer"

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the prestigious London Prize literary award just recently have been summed up. Sasha Krugosvetov, prose-writer and publicist, member of the Union of Writers of Russia, member of the Authors and Publicists International Association of London (APIA), winner of Russian and international contests and festivals, became the laureate of the contest.

The article by writer and journalist Zsolt Szinovskii "Sasha Krugosvetov is waiting for an answer" is dedicated to the artwork of the Russian writer and his latest book «А рыпаться все равно надо –2» (rough translation into English: "And you still have to make a move-2").

The author of this review noted the main aspects of Sasha Krugosvetov's creativity – his persistent position of researcher and philosopher. The questions that the writer addresses to the modern world make everyone think about the fate of humanity.

The author of the article points such genre features of the writer's book «А рыпаться все равно надо –2» as remarks and fragments of a live dialogue with an invisible interlocutor.

Z. Szinovskii also mentions the writer's ability to keep sharp and caustic style being bigger than using vulgarities and crossing the boundary set by the author himself.

The author finds special merit in the writer's willingness, as a devotee to traditional values, to consider the problem from different perspectives, in his protest against "zombification" of humanity and the establishment of a dictatorship of any kind.

Article by Z. Szinovskii on the artwork of Sasha Krugosvetov will acquaint readers with one of the most famous contemporary Russian writers and the questions that our age poses to humanity.

SOURCE The International Union of Writers