The Internet Society Announces New Appointment to the Public Interest Registry Board of Directors

News provided by

The Internet Society

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society today announced the appointment of Kathryn Kleiman to the Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors and the re-appointment of Saerin Cho. Both will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023. The Internet Society Board also reappointed PIR President and CEO Jonathon Nevett for another year on the PIR Board.

Kathryn Kleiman is a professor at the American University Washington College of Law. She previously worked at law firms where she specialized in Internet law and policy and has won various awards for her work with women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Narelle Clark will end her term on the PIR Board on June 30.  "We appreciate Narelle's service and contributions to PIR over the past five years and wish her the best in her future endeavors in the Internet community at large," said Jon Nevett, President & CEO of PIR. 

Effective 1 July 2023, the Public Interest Registry Board Members will be:

  • Jeffrey Bedser, CEO, CleanDNS
  • Saerin Cho, Chief Legal Officer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving
  • Keith Davidson, former executive and board member, InternetNZ
  • Eric Burger, Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Virginia Tech
  • Michael Silber, Group Chief Regulatory Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies
  • Kathryn Kleiman, Professor of Law, American University
  • Jonathon Nevett, President and CEO, PIR

Andrew Sullivan serves as liaison to the PIR Board in his capacity as President and CEO of the Internet Society.

About Public Interest Registry
Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.8 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

About the Internet Society
Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a global non-profit organization. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: www.internetsociety.org.

SOURCE The Internet Society

Also from this source

Press Release: Coalition for Digital Africa Announces Internet Exchange Point Initiative

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.