The Internet Society Announces New Appointment to the Public Interest Registry Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society today announced the appointment of Kathryn Kleiman to the Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors and the re-appointment of Saerin Cho. Both will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023. The Internet Society Board also reappointed PIR President and CEO Jonathon Nevett for another year on the PIR Board.

Kathryn Kleiman is a professor at the American University Washington College of Law. She previously worked at law firms where she specialized in Internet law and policy and has won various awards for her work with women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Narelle Clark will end her term on the PIR Board on June 30. "We appreciate Narelle's service and contributions to PIR over the past five years and wish her the best in her future endeavors in the Internet community at large," said Jon Nevett, President & CEO of PIR.

Effective 1 July 2023, the Public Interest Registry Board Members will be:

Jeffrey Bedser , CEO, CleanDNS

, CEO, CleanDNS Saerin Cho, Chief Legal Officer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Keith Davidson , former executive and board member, InternetNZ

, former executive and board member, InternetNZ Eric Burger , Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Virginia Tech

, Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Michael Silber , Group Chief Regulatory Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies

, Group Chief Regulatory Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kathryn Kleiman , Professor of Law, American University

, Professor of Law, Jonathon Nevett , President and CEO, PIR

Andrew Sullivan serves as liaison to the PIR Board in his capacity as President and CEO of the Internet Society.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.8 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a global non-profit organization. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: www.internetsociety.org.

