The Internet Society Announces New Appointment to the Public Interest Registry Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society today announced the appointment of George Sadowsky to the Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors and the re-appointment of Eric Burger. Both will serve three-year terms beginning June 2024. The Internet Society Board also reappointed PIR President and CEO Jonathon Nevett for another year on the PIR Board.

George Sadowsky helped develop and deploy Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to over 50 developing countries. Throughout his career, he focused on applying computers to economic and social policy, leading academic computing and networking organizations.

Saerin Cho, who has served on the PIR Board since 2021, was appointed Board Chair in October 2023. Jeff Bedser, who served from 2017 to 2023, ended his term after six and a half years of service to PIR.

"In October, we bid farewell to our most recent Board Chair, Jeff Bedser, and we extend heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering dedication and transformative leadership. We are delighted to welcome George Sadowsky to the Board and welcome back Eric and Jon. Together, we embark on a journey of continued growth and impact within our community," said Saerin Cho, PIR Board Chair.

Effective June 2024, the Public Interest Registry Board Members will be:

Saerin Cho, Chief Legal Officer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Adjunct Law Professor, University of San Diego

Keith Davidson , former executive and board member, InternetNZ

, former executive and board member, InternetNZ Eric Burger , Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Virginia Tech

, Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Michael Silber , Group Executive Regulatory Affairs, MTN

, Group Executive Regulatory Affairs, MTN Kathryn Kleinman , Professor of Law, American University

, Professor of Law, George Sadowsky , former ICANN and Internet Society board member

, former ICANN and Internet Society board member Jonathon Nevett (non-voting), President and CEO, PIR

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.8 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit internetsociety.org.

