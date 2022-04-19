The Interoceptive Mind: A New Book on How to Harness the Power of Your Senses to Improve Your Life

A revolutionary approach to self-awareness and emotional intelligence, The Interoceptive Mind empowers you to tap into your inner sense of awareness.

SHAWNEE, Kan., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you ever feel like you're just going through the motions in life? That you're not really living, but instead just existing? If so, you're not alone. Most people go through life without ever truly tapping into their power and potential. But what if there was a way to change that? What if there was a way to start living a more fulfilling, meaningful life?

The Interoceptive Mind Book and eBook The Interoceptive Mind Book Cover

Well, there is. And it's called interoception. Interoception is the ability to sense and understand the body's internal states. It's the ability to feel what's going on inside of you, both physically and emotionally. And it's the key to unlocking your power and potential.

In her new book, The Interoceptive Mind: How to Become Your Most Effective Self by Improving Your Interoception and Microbiome, Dr. Nihan explores the science of interoception and how it can be used to improve your life. Through a combination of scientific research, probiotics, gut health, and practical exercises, she shows you how to tap into your interoceptive mind and start living a more fulfilling, meaningful life.

If you are looking for a way to improve your life, this book is for you— whether you are struggling with anxiety or depression, been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, OCD, or just looking for ways to increase your happiness and well-being. Whatever the situation, The Interoceptive Mind will show you the way.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick up a copy of The Interoceptive Mind today and start living the life you were meant to live. You won't regret it.

The Interoceptive Mind, is available now at Amazon.com, AAPC Publishing, and all major retailers.

About AAPC Publishing

For over two decades, AAPC Publishing has been committed to helping people with autism spectrum disorder lead fulfilling and successful lives. We offer a variety of resources to support individuals, families, and professionals. Our goal is to educate, empower, and inspire others to reach their unlimited potential.

We strive to produce educational resources that helps create a more inclusive environment where neurodiverse individuals can thrive in any setting including schools, employment settings, and social interactions.

