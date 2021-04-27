The Intersect Group Appoints Joe Myers as New CEO

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intersect Group, a recruiting and staffing solutions provider in the IT and Finance/Accounting space headquartered in Atlanta, GA, has announced the appointment of Joe Myers to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

"Joe's background and experience align extremely well with The Intersect Group's needs and direction," said Mike Long, a partner at MSouth Equity Partners, the private equity firm with majority ownership of The Intersect Group. "Our organic growth and acquisition strategies include increasing The Intersect Group's customer base while driving a performance-based culture. Joe has experience in all of these areas, but especially when it comes to developing new markets, and building successful teams and cultures. We are thrilled to have him lead The Intersect Group through this next phase of growth."

With 13 years of staffing experience, Joe brings an astute ability to create and execute strategies that fuel progress and drive growth while inspiring innovation and culture. Prior to joining The Intersect Group, Myers served as COO of NSC Technologies, LLC., a specialty industrial staffing firm. During his 2 ½ year tenure as COO, the company grew almost 200% and is now ranked as the 35th largest industrial staffing firm in the US. This industry-leading growth was achieved through a combination of organic and acquisitive means. Prior to NSC, Joe held multiple roles of increasing responsibility over the span of 10 years at Insight Global. As The Intersect Group's CEO, Myers will expand upon the team's current success with a heavy focus on talent and leadership development, expand their footprint in local markets, open locations in new markets, and strategically drive continuous improvement within the organization.

About The Intersect Group

At The Intersect Group, relationships are everything. We specialize in finding people to do great work for exceptional companies. Our focus areas include information technology, finance and accounting. Driven by a passion for business analytics, TIG (The Intersect Group) offers a Center of Excellence to advance leadership, research, and education around Business Intelligence. TIG has a designated subject matter expert at the helm who leverages data to provide insights to better position our clients. The Intersect Group is headquartered in Atlanta with additional offices in Charlotte and Dallas. For more information visit http://www.theintersectgroup.com.

