The Intersect Group's STEM Scholarship Applications Accepted from December 15 - March 15

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intersect Group (TIG) offers four $3K scholarships for dependents of their employees, consultants, and clients who will be enrolled in college next year in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field of study. TIG Consultants themselves are also eligible for the scholarship.

Applicants should apply online between December 15 and March 15. Winners will be announced in May.

The national recruiting and staffing resources provider has offered STEM scholarships for several years, with the first scholarships awarded in 2016.

"The TIG scholarship was an incredible gift for my first year of college," said Davis Riddett, one of the first scholarship winners and a student at Georgia Institute of Technology Industrial Engineering and Design who plans to graduate in 2021. "I applied it to my housing and meal-plan costs and, while I had to visit the hospital during my freshman year (which delayed my graduation), it meant that my family didn't have to stress as much about hospital costs. In fact, I was able to remain a full-time, on-campus student, thanks in part to the TIG Scholarship."

The Intersect Group – which specializes in the recruitment of IT, finance, and accounting professionals – has awarded 15 more scholarships since Davis and his cohorts received their awards. This will be the scholarship program's sixth year.

"We want to help prepare the next generation for success in this ever-changing world by making it easier for people to choose higher education," said Edwin Miller, CEO. "This has been an extremely challenging year for everyone, and that fact made us even more determined to offer the scholarships again this year. Giving is at the heart of what we do, and I am proud to be a part of an organization that supports the community."

The Intersect Group's "Driven to Serve" core value is evidenced by the efforts of TIGCares, The Intersect Group's Social Responsibility arm. The STEM Scholarship is one of 5 pillars that make up TIGs charitable giving initiatives.

The scholarship is just one example of The Intersect Group's investment in continuous learning and helping young people succeed in their careers. The company also provides corporate work/study internships for high school students in Atlanta and Dallas through the Cristo Rey Network of private, rigorous college preparatory high schools for youth who live in underserved communities. The Intersect Group has earmarked one of its STEM scholarships for a current or former TIG intern.

