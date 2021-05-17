The Intersection of Design & Racing: Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP Bring Undefeated Style to Life on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Racecar

"We're beyond excited to unveil Undefeated's design for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car," said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation & Trade Marketing for Reynolds. "Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP meet at the crossroads of design and innovation, so it's only fitting that we developed this unique opportunity for an acclaimed designer to create a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car."

This is a first of its kind opportunity for a streetwear and lifestyle brand to design a racecar that will compete in the Indianapolis 500, and AMSP and Vuse identified the Undefeated team as the ideal collaboration to push boundaries and accelerate inspiration thorough its design of the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP racecar.

"We are excited to partner with Arrow McLaren SP for the biggest motorsport event of the year, the Indy 500," said James Bond, Founder, Undefeated. "It's an honor to have been asked to participate in the creation of the No. 7 car driven by AMSP driver, Felix Rosenqvist and the opportunity to expand our brand's outreach."

Bond's design incorporates the attributes of Undefeated through its tiger camo print, blending the patterns with flare and eye-catching detail, combined with the Vuse Arrow McLaren SP color scheme, forming a perfect synergy between art, design, innovation and racing. Bond isn't stopping at just designing the car, as he will join Arrow McLaren SP to experience his first Indianapolis 500, right in the heart of the action.

"Arrow McLaren SP is always looking for opportunities to engage fans and entertain new fans to showcase this amazing sport to a more diverse audience," said Taylor Kiel, President of Arrow McLaren SP. "To work with Vuse to bring Undefeated, an innovative, exciting urban lifestyle brand, to the track during our sport's biggest moment of the year, is a cool way to reach new people and help grow our and the INDYCAR fanbase."

Undefeated and Bond's creation isn't the only unique design that will be featured on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP racecar this race season. Through the Vuse Design Challenge, aspiring artists, designers, race fans and any others age 25+ will have the chance to not only design a racecar paint scheme, but to see it live and in motion on the track. The contest winner will see their design take to the track on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP racecar in action at Nashville during the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on August 8th, and will also receive $10,000 in prize money, along with a VIP experience at the race itself. Design entries can be submitted via vuse.com/design.

Vuse's age 21+ consumers will be able to vote on their favorite designs to narrow down the selection for the panel of judges, who will ultimately choose the Vuse Design Challenge winners. These judges are experts in their respective fields, including Jason Brueck, a digital designer, Leah Tinari, an artist and illustrator, and a team from McLaren Racing: Louise McEwen, Director of Brand and Creative and Simon Dibley, McLaren Design Specialist.

Vuse's passion for ingenuity doesn't stop at the Design Challenge. The brand will continue to fuel originality by continuing its local-artist series. Shaunt'e Lewis will paint an original design on an AMSP racecar outside the track on race weekend showcasing how design gurus or novices alike can participate in the contest and make the world's fastest work of art.

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between BAT, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing, as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

Keep up with the Vuse Design Challenge at vuse.com/design.

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vusevapor.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team will also field Juan Pablo Montoya in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

About UNDEFEATED:

UNDEFEATED is known as one of the most recognized brands and well-curated retail boutiques within streetwear across the globe. With themes of Victory and Virtue, UNDEFEATED designs and develops apparel, accessories, and footwear for the modern active lifestyle. Since the brand's inception in 2002, Undefeated remains as the unofficial voice defining an era of sports and streetwear culture.

