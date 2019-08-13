NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US: About this market

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures during surgery. This intraoperative neuromonitoring market analysis considers sales from both outsourced IONM and insourced IONM. In 2018, the outsourced IONM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of the advantages of outsourced IONM services among people will play a significant role in the outsourced IONM segment to maintain its market position. Also, our intraoperative neuromonitoring market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM, rising adoption of IONM due to increasing awareness and number of training programs, and technological advances in IONM. However, the high cost of IONM devices and procedures, shortage of skilled professionals, and limitations and complications associated with IONM may hamper the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring industry over the forecast period. Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336667/?utm_source=PRN

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US: Overview

An increasing number of surgeries that require IONM

Surgeons use IONM during spine surgery to prevent permanent injury or damage to the nerves of their patients. IONM helps them to make decisions during the surgery and perform surgical interventions such as placement of implants, an extension of incisions, retraction techniques, and limb positioning by identifying electrophysiologic changes. Increase in the number of surgical procedures that require IONM will lead to the expansion of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of remote IONM

Remote IONM services increase the IONM access to surgeons by helping them to remotely monitor the postoperative health of their patients. This service is gaining popularity because it is time-saving, cost-effective, and efficient. The rising adoption of remote IONM is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intraoperative neuromonitoring manufacturers, that include Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare.

Also, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336667/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

